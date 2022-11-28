First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.23. 28,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $37.20.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
