First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.23. 28,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter.

