First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

First United Stock Performance

First United stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First United has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $24.50.

First United Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

First United Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First United by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in First United by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

