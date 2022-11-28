First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
First United stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First United has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $24.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.54%.
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.
