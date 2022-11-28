Flow (FLOW) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28.52 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00006726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $28.52 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

