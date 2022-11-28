Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 231,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,205,000 after purchasing an additional 46,710 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,909,000 after purchasing an additional 422,675 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 117,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,473. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $43.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

