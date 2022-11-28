Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 870.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,030 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,488,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 149,956 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 219,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000.

PTBD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.47. 394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,485. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

