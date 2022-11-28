Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 599,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $29,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,089 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,804,291. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51.

