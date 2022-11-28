Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 164,641 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,416,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,075. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $30.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

