Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,828 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,384,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 94,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 40,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 457,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,242,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.77. 14,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,609,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

