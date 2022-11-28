Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 515.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,743 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 141,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

