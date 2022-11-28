Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $14.41 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 872,885 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

