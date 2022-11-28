Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $9.66 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 134,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $101.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,402. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.