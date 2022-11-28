Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 664,026 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,026 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 481,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 132,472 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,529. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $80.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.