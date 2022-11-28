Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 26,883 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 26,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,277,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,725,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 129,985 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,289.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,664,382.21.

On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.

Shares of FLYW stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,933. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 127.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Flywire by 33.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after buying an additional 576,636 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 1,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,446 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

