Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Director Sells $54,126.44 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 259 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $8,117.06.
FWONK opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $71.17.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
