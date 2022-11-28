Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NYSE FET opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.97. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

