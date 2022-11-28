Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 3,714.3% in November

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 3,714.3% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Up 3.6 %

FMANF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,839. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

Get Freeman Gold alerts:

About Freeman Gold

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.