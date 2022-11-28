Frontier Asset Management LLC Buys 1,632 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,621,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 821,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after buying an additional 511,473 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $56.71. 3,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,255. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $73.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

