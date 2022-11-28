Frontier Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,505 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.23. 28,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,706. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

