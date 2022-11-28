Frontier Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Frontier Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 66,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $638,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.42. 12,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.39 and a 52 week high of $85.85.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.