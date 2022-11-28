Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 10,466 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $169,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 505.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 564.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $103.30. 380,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,653,420. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

