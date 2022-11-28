Frontier Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.74 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Frontier has a total market cap of $16.89 million and $2.74 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

