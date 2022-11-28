FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.70 and last traded at $55.60. 267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
FRP Stock Up 3.5 %
The company has a market cap of $525.70 million, a P/E ratio of 413.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
Featured Stories
