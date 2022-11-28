FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.70 and last traded at $55.60. 267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $525.70 million, a P/E ratio of 413.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

FRP Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in FRP by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FRP during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FRP during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FRP during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in FRP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 954,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.