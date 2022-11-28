Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading 4.4% Higher

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.66. 95,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,856,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 144,719 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $16,143,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

