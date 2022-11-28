FUNToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.98 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $68.70 million and $1.98 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.45 or 0.07891272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00486177 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.76 or 0.29571575 BTC.

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

