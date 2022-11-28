Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.88 and last traded at $54.70. Approximately 15,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,013,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Futu Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,699,000. Matrix China Management III L.P. bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,486,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Futu by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,578,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,123.7% during the 1st quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 338,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 311,087 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

