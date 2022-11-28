Gala (GALA) Market Cap Hits $168.84 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $168.84 million and $55.84 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

