Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.74. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.