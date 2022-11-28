Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,234 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources comprises about 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $60,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in PNM Resources by 50.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.61. 11,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,278. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

