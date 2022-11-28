Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,963 shares during the period. Herc comprises about 1.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 6.39% of Herc worth $172,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Herc by 95.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 12.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.04. 1,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,806. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.55. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,691,238.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

