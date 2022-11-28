Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.65% of Penske Automotive Group worth $50,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,117,000 after purchasing an additional 234,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,097 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,315,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 959.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 37,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.