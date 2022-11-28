Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $33.24 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $33,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,528. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

