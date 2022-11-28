Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $41.25 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $41,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 107.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 91,291 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

WM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

