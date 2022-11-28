Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,614 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.47% of Churchill Downs worth $34,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

CHDN traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.51. 522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,902. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.86. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $249.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.