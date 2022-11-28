Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 22,398 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,398 shares during the period. EnPro Industries comprises approximately 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.87% of EnPro Industries worth $83,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 82.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NPO stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.43. 84 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.27. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.