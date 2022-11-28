Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 300 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.25% of State Street worth $56,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

STT traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.44. 34,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

