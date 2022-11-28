Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,420 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Newmont worth $35,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Newmont by 15.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Newmont by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 129,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,911. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

