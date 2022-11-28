Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,633 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up approximately 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $96,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

MSGS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.38. 2,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,870. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.47. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $182.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports Dividend Announcement

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.29. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

