Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,400 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $38,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,248,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,109 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 592,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

St. Joe Price Performance

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JOE remained flat at $36.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,093. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.24. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

St. Joe Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.