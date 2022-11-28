Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $66,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $207,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.35.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $439.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,364. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.86.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.