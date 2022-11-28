Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,765,000 after buying an additional 2,791,457 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 125,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 31,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,025,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

