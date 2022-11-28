Gas Price Reaches $2.19 (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00013478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $22.16 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.39 or 0.07503582 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00485715 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,785.31 or 0.29543511 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
