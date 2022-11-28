General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 467,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,866,506. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

