Genesis Vision Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $496,901.07 and approximately $2,709.89 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

