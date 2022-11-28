Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Buys £19,768.12 in Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) insider Matt Pullen acquired 6,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,768.12 ($23,374.86).

Genuit Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Genuit Group stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 313.50 ($3.71). 499,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,603. Genuit Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 247 ($2.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 627 ($7.41). The company has a market cap of £781.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,702.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 293.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 661 ($7.82) to GBX 447 ($5.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 447 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

