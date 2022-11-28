Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.97. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
About Golden Minerals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.