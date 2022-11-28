Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading Down 3.7%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 11,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,590,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.04 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 116.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 3,643,062.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 291,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 291,445 shares during the period. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.