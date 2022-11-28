Graco (NYSE:GGG) Shares Gap Down to $70.22

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.22, but opened at $67.01. Graco shares last traded at $69.65, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

