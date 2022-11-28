Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 2,280.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 946,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Graph Blockchain Stock Performance

Graph Blockchain stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,684. Graph Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Graph Blockchain Company Profile

