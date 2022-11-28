Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Green Impact Partners traded as low as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 2250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Green Impact Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.41 million and a P/E ratio of -64.62.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.