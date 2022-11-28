Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,906. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
About Grid Metals
