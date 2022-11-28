Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,906. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Get Grid Metals alerts:

About Grid Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.